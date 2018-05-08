Sarasota police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old man.

Mats Rosander was last seen in the 1300 block of Ringling Boulevard about 1 p.m. Saturday. He is known to take walks in the area but has never been gone for more than an hour.

Rosander is healthy and has no history of medical issues.

If you’ve seen him, please call (941) 316-1199.

