Police warn homeowners after 2 men posing as workers enter Sarasota home

Investigators say the men claimed to be taking measurements for the neighbor's fence.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious incident at a Sarasota home.

The Sarasota Police Department says it happened on West Royal

Flamingo Drive on Bird Key.

The homeowner told investigators that a man knocked on his door around 4:30 p.m. Monday and asked to go into his backyard to take measurements for the neighbor's fence improvement project.

Police say the homeowner followed the man to the backyard where he watched him walk along the fence while speaking into his walkie-talkie.

Less than two minutes later, investigators say a second man walked up to the house, knocked, and walked inside through an unlocked front door. When he was confronted by the homeowner's wife, he immediately walked out the door and said they needed to leave for another job, according to a police report.

The police department says both men left in a white Chevy Tahoe with an Uber sign.

The homeowner spoke with his neighbors who said they were out of town and were not planning any fence upgrade or improvement, according to police. Investigators say neither of the men claiming to be workers was wearing a uniform suggesting they were legitimate fencing contractors or installers.

Nothing was stolen from the home, according to the police department.

Sarasota police are urging homeowners to make sure workers have proper identification and are driving marked vehicles. They also ask that if you do not have workers scheduled to come to your home, that you do not let anyone in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Charlie Riffe at

941-263-6089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling

941-366-TIPS or online.