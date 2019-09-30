SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police officers say they will attend the funeral service for a veteran with "no immediate family."

"All are welcome to attend," read Edward K. Pearson's obituary on Legacy Options Funeral & Cremation Services' website. The 80-year-old Naples man died on Aug. 31.

Social media users have been spreading the word about his internment on Tuesday, encouraging their friends and family to attend in support of Pearson.

10News is recommending mourners arrive early. There is a slight discrepancy with regard to the service's start time. The obituary lists the time as both noon and 12:30 p.m. By phone, the funeral home told us the time is 12:30 p.m. However, it would still be good to arrive with plenty of time.

Pearson will be buried with military honors at the Sarasota National Cemetery, which is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Fla.

Our new partners at WWSB say due to space restrictions, the cemetery has asked people not to bring flowers.

