Sarasota woman sets all-time record with completion of 42nd NYC Marathon

Her first New York City Marathon dates back to 1978.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota realtor holds the record for becoming the woman with the most consecutive runs in the New York City Marathon.

This was no small feat for Connie Lyke-Brown. It actually took 42 years – the 2021 NYC Marathon marked her 42nd run in the world's biggest race.

Her first race in the NYC Marathon dates back to 1978 when she was a P.E. teacher and cross country coach in New York City. One of the dads of her students was a firefighter and long-distance runner who was training for the marathon when he asked her to join his running club. Brown credits him for piquing her interest in the marathon which ultimately led to the beginning of her running streak.

Fascinatingly, Brown has competed in every marathon since then with the exception of 2012. The NYC Marathon was canceled for the first time in his 42 years at that time due to Hurricane Sandy.

Brown says that running makes her feel good, even if she's not kicking as fast as 1978.

"Although I run slower than I used to, I still put one foot in front of [the] other and get to the finish line, and that makes me happy," Brown said in a press release.

She moved to Sarasota in 1981 and continued to run the race on the upper east coast. Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop her from completing the marathon.

A virtual alternative took place of the 2020 NYC Marathon where Brown ran 10 miles through her neighborhood of the Meadows and continued on to Marina Jack, Lido Key and around St. Armands Circle. Her husband even organized a support group to cheer her along the way.

She recorded her distance in an app and submitted it to the New York City Marathon organizers to make it official.

Brown says being active is an important part of her life. So much so, her husband began running marathons too.

"My overwhelming feeling is that I have been given so much in life; I met my husband on the Sarasota High School track," Brown said. "He started running marathons so that we can be together. Staying active is so important and adds so much to your life."

While living in Sarasota, Brown started her career as a realtor.

"I have a friend from New York who shared how real estate was a fulfilling job," Brown said. "What I like most are the people I meet along the way, and the relationships built along the years."