SARASOTA, Fla. — There's been a lot of drama lately in Sarasota County Schools.

The assistant superintendent is out after allegations of sexual harassment and the superintendent is in the hot seat for not addressing those allegations.

In the midst of all of this, a pretty bizarre sign is posted outside the teachers union office in Sarasota.

The sign says, "Recruiting 101 - Don't recruit teachers in a strip club."

Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association President Pat Gardner explained the sign is in reference to an incident involving superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden.

The teachers association is taking a shot at Bowden for visiting a strip club with other district administrators while he was in Detroit for a teachers conference -- something Bowden admitted in a legal deposition.

A spokesperson with the district said, "The strip club visit occurred in 2009 and the union’s sign and recent media attention made it appear as if the incident occurred recently."

Bowden's deposition is part of a retaliation lawsuit against the district by a former assistant principal.

Dr. Lyna Jimenez-Ruiz says Bowden retaliated against her after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. A district investigation determined Ruiz's harassment allegation was unfounded and dismissed her case, but Ruiz says the retaliation continued.

The retaliation lawsuit is pending.

Dr. Bowden is no stranger to the hot seat. He faced allegations even before he worked for Sarasota County Schools.

According to his personnel record on file at Hillsborough County Schools, a female teacher filed a harassment complaint against Bowden in 2004, when he was an assistant principal.

Three years later, the district had leadership concerns about Bowden, after 11 staff members complained.

Bowden resigned from Hillsborough schools in 2007 and took a job with Sarasota. He took over as superintendent in 2017.

