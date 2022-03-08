Sarasota dissolves sister city relationship with Russian city of Vladimir

City Commissioner Hagen Brody said the decision sends "a message to those involved that what is happening in Ukraine is not acceptable.”

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota has decided to end its 28-year long relationship with a Russian city.

During a commission meeting on Monday, the city voted to dissolve its sister city relationship "indefinitely" with the Russian city of Vladimir, which is located about 120 miles east of Moscow.

City Commissioner Hagen Brody said the decision sends "a message to those involved that what is happening in Ukraine is not acceptable.”

"We’ve all seen the atrocities in the news over the last several days of what’s happening in Ukraine with Russia’s invasion. That is not a war — that is a slaughter," he said during the meeting.

Brody is the one who originally sent a letter to the Sister City Association asking to end the partnership with Vladimir. In the letter, the commissioner said the decision was fueled by Russia's "unprovoked military invasion" of Ukraine.

"While largely symbolic, this is in line with the international community's movement to isolate Russia at every level. Not to mention, Vladimir, Russia is home to one of three nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile bases, the very weapons their leader is actively threatening western cities with," Brody told 10 Tampa Bay in a previous statement.

Prior to Monday's meeting, the president of the Sister City Association of Sarasota, Mariam Kramer, called cutting ties short-sighted. Kramer said the partnership is about promoting peace and understanding "underneath the government level."

During the commission meeting, Brody acknowledged that the Sister City Association's mission and purpose was "a noble one" but added that "there has to be some limit to what we're willing to saddle our city with..."