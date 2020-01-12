1 person hurt in Sarasota shooting; road closed

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of N. Tuttle Avenue and 53rd Street, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The area around the intersection will be closed for some time.
The person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and there's no apparent threat to the public.
More information is expected later.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
- 'People let their guard down': Health expert expresses concern over possible post-holiday travel rise in COVID-19 cases
- Education commissioner: Florida students struggling in remote learning could be moved back to in-person
- States continue to certify election results ahead of electoral college vote
- Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter