1 person hurt in Sarasota shooting; road closed

Deputies closed the area of N. Tuttle Avenue and 53rd Street.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of N. Tuttle Avenue and 53rd Street, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The area around the intersection will be closed for some time.

The person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and there's no apparent threat to the public.

More information is expected later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

