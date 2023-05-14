1 hurt after shooting in North Port, police say

Police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning in North Port, according to a news release.

The North Port Police Department say they were called around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

The person injured was flown to the hospital and police say the person will survive their injuries.

Police were able to catch all people who are believed to be involved at the 7-Eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza, the news release says.

Authorities believe everyone involved was familiar with each other.