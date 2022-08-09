1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say

A driver was traveling at a high speed and turned into the left lane to avoid hitting the rear end of the SUV in front of him but instead lost control, FHP says.

LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.

The man was driving at a high speed and turned into the left lane to avoid hitting the rear end of the SUV in front of him but instead lost control of the car, FHP says.

The 47-year-old's car then sideswiped the left side of the SUV, crossed over a raised median and collided into another car that was heading southbound on the left lane on U.S 41 approaching Inlets Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash by Sarasota County EMS, troopers say. The drivers in the SUV and the car traveling southbound did not face any injuries.