Two women, including a 103-year-old, critically injured in 3-car crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two women, ages 68 and 103, were critically injured in a crash involving three cars Friday morning in North Port.
It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of US-41 and Ortiz Boulevard.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two women were driving east on US-41 when they tried to make a left turn and collided with another car driving west on US-41.
Troopers say this crash caused the second car, which was driven by a 27-year-old man, to spin out and hit a third car that was waiting at a red light on Ortiz Boulevard. The two people inside the third car suffered minor injuries.
The two women in the first car suffered critical injuries while the man in the second car was not injured.