Two women, including a 103-year-old, critically injured in 3-car crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two women, ages 68 and 103, were critically injured in a crash involving three cars Friday morning in North Port.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of US-41 and Ortiz Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two women were driving east on US-41 when they tried to make a left turn and collided with another car driving west on US-41.

Troopers say this crash caused the second car, which was driven by a 27-year-old man, to spin out and hit a third car that was waiting at a red light on Ortiz Boulevard. The two people inside the third car suffered minor injuries.