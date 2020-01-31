SARASOTA, Fla. — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say she shot a 17-year-old boy.
Sarasota police say officers responded Wednesday night to 23rd Street for a report of a shooting in the area. Officers say they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.
Police say the 17-year-old is expected to survive.
According to police, witnesses said the 17-year-old was talking to them when the 14-year-old walked up and started shooting the 17-year-old. Officers said the girl fired multiple rounds, hitting the 17-year-old twice.
Police said the two teens know one another.
The 14-year-old was arrested Thursday and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
