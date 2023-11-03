2 seriously hurt after car crashes into Sarasota restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured while sitting and dining outside Kacey's Seafood and More Restaurant in Sarasota after a car crashed into the building Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say a 16-year-old lost control of her vehicle before it crashed into the building and the front of the car collided with two people.
A 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The teen was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries and taken into the Sarasota County Jail.
10 Tampa Bay will update this story as more information becomes available.