2 seriously hurt after car crashes into Sarasota restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured while sitting and dining outside Kacey's Seafood and More Restaurant in Sarasota after a car crashed into the building Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 16-year-old lost control of her vehicle before it crashed into the building and the front of the car collided with two people.

A 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The teen was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries and taken into the Sarasota County Jail.