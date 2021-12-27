FHP: 2 hospitalized in car crash on Palmer Boulevard in Sarasota County

The two people were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday evening in Sarasota County.

At around 6:15 p.m., FHP says a driver in a sedan was traveling westbound on Palmer Boulevard.

A 67-year-old man and a woman walking north on the adjacent street, Raymond Road, attempted to cross Palmer Boulevard and entered the path of the sedan when the collision occurred, FHP reports.

The two people were injured and sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.