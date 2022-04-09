2 injured in Sarasota shooting, sheriff's office reports

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday afternoon in Sarasota.

At around 2:50 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the 2100 block of 32nd Street on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find two people hurt.

At this time, law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to the community. They're investigating to gather more information on the shooting.