The area is currently shut down for investigation.

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night.

According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice.

"The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted for, and there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident," the agency said in a news release.