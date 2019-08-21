Two YMCA fitness branches on the chopping block might remain open after all.
WWSB-TV reports Charlie Campbell, the finance chairman of the Save Our Y Advisory Committee, says the two branches will not close come September after all. All parties reportedly have agreed to terms to keep the branches open.
The locations are:
- Frank G. Berlin Senior Branch on South Euclid Avenue
- Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch on Potter Park Drive
It originally was planned they would shut down at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 because of declining membership and program participation.
WWSB says a joint statement is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday to detail the decision to keep the YMCAs open.
What other people are reading right now:
- The coolest you should keep your house is 78 degrees, federal program recommends
- Deputies: Florida man botched castration procedure for man he met on the dark web
- Florida man accused of hitting elderly woman, dousing her with chemicals and lighting her on fire
- Tampa General Hospital to open NASA mission-control style command center
- Man crushed to death when dumping trailer falls on him
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.