Two YMCA fitness branches on the chopping block might remain open after all.

WWSB-TV reports Charlie Campbell, the finance chairman of the Save Our Y Advisory Committee, says the two branches will not close come September after all. All parties reportedly have agreed to terms to keep the branches open.

The locations are:

Frank G. Berlin Senior Branch on South Euclid Avenue

Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch on Potter Park Drive

It originally was planned they would shut down at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 because of declining membership and program participation.

WWSB says a joint statement is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday to detail the decision to keep the YMCAs open.

