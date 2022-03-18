Your guide to the 2022 Sarasota County Fair

The fair kicks off on March 18 and runs through March 27.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The sound of carnival rides and the smell of freshly-fried funnel cakes is in the air once again. That's right — The Sarasota County fair is back in town.

Families can visit their favorite farm animals, listen to musical performances, and see one-of-a-kind shows like hypnosis magician Ron Diamond and Roasaire's Racing Pigs. And of course, you can play games, hop on rides and enjoy your favorite fair treats.

From tickets to entertainment lineups, here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Sarasota County Fair.

When is it?

The Sarasota County Fair runs from March 18 through March 27 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road.

Hours vary depending on the day of the week, so check that the gates are open before you go.

How much are tickets?

Adults ages 13 and up: $12 at gate, $10 online

Children ages 6-12: $7 at gate, $5 online

Seniors ages 55 and up: $6

Military: $6

Children 5 and under: Free

There's a special $2 Tuesday ticket deal where anyone can get admission, rides and food specials for $2 each.

Ride armbands are sold separately and are either $20 or $25 depending on which day you go.

Will it cost me to park?

Nope! Parking is free on the fairgrounds.

Who will be performing?

This year's lineup features everything from toe-tapping country music to hypnosis magic shows. The schedule includes: