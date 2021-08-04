3-month-old hospitalized following medical emergency in Sarasota, police say

Drivers near North Orange Avenue and 10th Street are asked to find an alternate route.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An infant has been hospitalized after a medical emergency in Sarasota, police say.

Sarasota Police Department says the emergency happened near North Orange Avenue and 10th Street. A 3-month-old was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The infant's condition is not yet known, but police say they are investigating the incident.

Drivers near Orange Avenue and 10th Street are asked to find an alternate route.

