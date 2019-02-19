SARASOTA, Fla. — Three teens have been arrested in the attack on an off-duty police officer in a park earlier this month, Sarasota police say.

Two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were arrested Tuesday. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 8. They are all charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer. We are withholding their names because of their ages.

One more individual is believed to be involved, police said.

The officer was attacked Feb. 7 after authorities say he tried to stop the teens from harassing a homeless person in Payne Park on Adams Lane. The teens are accused of striking the officer several times before leaving.

The officer and the homeless person are doing well, police said.

Anyone with information that could help authorities build their case is asked to call Detective Dan Riley at (941) 954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (941) 366-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

