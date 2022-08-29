More than 300k gallons of wastewater spilled in Sarasota bayou

People near Whitaker bayou are asked to avoid the area and not touch the water.

SARASOTA, Fla. — About 340,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in the storm drainage system and a bayou in Sarasota at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.

Crews with the city's utility department responded to a report of a 16-inch diameter pressurized pipe ruptured near Shade Avenue and 8th Street and officials immediately stopped the leak, isolated and repaired the broken section pipe and began cleaning up the affected areas.

“Examination of the pipe revealed the pipe ruptured due to corrosion which is somewhat unusual given the age of the pipe” City of Sarasota Utilities Director Bill Riebe said in a statement. “The pipe was installed approximately 45 years ago. The expected lifespan of similar pipelines is approximately 70 years. The rupture certainly was unexpected.”

The pipe was reportedly placed back into service on Saturday and the cleanup procedure was completed the same day.

The city says technicians and engineers with the utility department are examining the entire pipeline to see if the corrosion is isolated to the failed section of the pipe. Depending on the results, an additional section or the pipeline itself will be replaced.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Department of Health are advising people near Whitaker Bayou to avoid touching the water until further notice. Sarasota County's department of health says it placed health advisory notices at the location of the spill.

City crews reportedly began collecting water samples from the stormwater drainage system on Saturday. The water in the stormwater system will continue to be monitored until the water quality returns back to its natural background levels. The results on Sunday showed the water quality is returning back to its normal levels, the city says.