More than $30K raised to help childen after parents die in food truck accident

Food truck rallies were hosted by the community members to raise money to support the couple's children and their aunt.

SARASOTA, Fla — After two children were left orphaned following a crash that killed both of their parents in Sarasota, the community is coming together once again to help.

Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16. The couple leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Altogether, with the help from Jewish Family and Children's Services, they raised more than $30,000 that can go toward the down payment for a new home. There will also be a financial advisor provided to the family.

JFCS will hold another food truck rally this weekend from noon to 6 p.m. in North Port to continue to raise money for the family.

The GoFundMe page set up for the children has raised more than $22,000 as well.

"Wanna say... thank you to all who donated, shared, send loved, and send your condolences for our family and friends. We really appreciate everything through these hard times," the organizer of the page, who is the cousin of the two children, wrote in an update.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the couple was inside the food truck in the center lane of Interstate 75 when the truck somehow lost its right front tire. The driver wasn't able to keep control as the truck entered the left lane and overturned into the median.