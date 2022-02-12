Crews work to extinguish 40-acre brush fire in Sarasota

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes or use caution while driving by the are due to heavy smoke.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Fire crews in Sarasota are responding to a brush fire in Sarasota County.

At around 3:20 p.m., Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a grassy area along Verna Road and Fruitville Road where they found a brush fire that spreads close to 40 acres, the sheriff's office reports.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is helping the fire department by assisting with traffic in the area.

Authorities have not released any information on the cause of the brush fire.