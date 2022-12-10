x
Sarasota County

FHP: 41-year-old man flies out of SUV, killed in Venice crash

Troopers say the collision caused the SUV to spin and roll over multiple times.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

VENICE, Fla — A 41-year-old man was killed at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in a Venice crash after he flew out of his SUV, troopers say.

A 36-year-old man, driving a van, merged onto northbound Interstate 75 from Jacaranda Boulevard and hit an SUV traveling in the center lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The left front of the van reportedly crashed with the right side of the SUV.

FHP says the collision caused the SUV to spin, roll over multiple times and then the 41-year-old man flew out of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing, troopers say. 

