Firefighters battling 5-acre brush fire in North Port

Police say no structures are at risk at the moment.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Authorities are currently battling a brush fire in North Port.

According to police, the brush fire is roughly five acres and located in the area of Granada Boulevard and Trionfo Avenue. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Forest Service are helping battle the blaze.

No structures are being affected by the brush fire at the moment, according to police. Photos from the area show a haze in the air and a helicopter dumping water from above.

The cause of the brush fire is currently under investigation.

