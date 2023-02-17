Police: 6-year-old finds gun in car, shoots grandmother through seat

The 57-year-old grandmother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl found a gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot her grandmother Thursday afternoon in North Port, police report.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Tollefson Avenue and Trekell Street.

Officers say a 57-year-old woman reported that her granddaughter got ahold of a firearm in her car and accidentally fired a single shot through the driver's seat.

The bullet reportedly hit the woman in the lower back, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was able to drive home and call for assistance before being transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

According to investigators, the gun was originally located in a holster, tucked in the back pocket of the driver's seat beneath a seat cover.

The child was interviewed by the Child Protection Center. So far, police say all accounts lead them to believe this was an accidental discharge.

“This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety. Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "This could have been much worse, not only for the grandmother but for the child. Thankfully, it appears that everyone is going to be okay."