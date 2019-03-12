NOKOMIS, Fla. — They should have been enjoying their golden years – but Sarasota County deputies say 76-year-old John Richardson murdered his wife.

Judith Richardson, 74, was killed in June. Deputies responded to the couple’s home at 517 Rousseau Dr. in Nokomis and found her dead.

According to a news release, detectives spotted a bloody pillowcase near hear body – and John Richardson’s broken watch. Deputies say the husband had fresh scrapes and bruises on his arms. The arrest report states he told them “I may have had something to do with her demise.”

According to investigators, he later said, “I’m interested in what forensics is going to say.”

The medical examiner determined Judith Richardson was hit on her head and upper body multiple times with a blunt object.

John Richardson was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with murder. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond as the investigation into his wife’s death continues.

