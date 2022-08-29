911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun

"...There's no reason for you to point a gun at me," the woman is heard saying on the 911 recording.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill Underwood who they say pulled a gun from behind his back and pointed it at them.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a weekend news conference the woman on the line shared how Underwood was threatening her.

"I woke up...this morning, I went out around the corner, and he pointed a gun at me," the woman said to the dispatcher in a 911 recording released Monday. She went on to say he was in the living room with his mother, and he pointed the gun toward the exit preventing her from leaving.

"Stay in the bedroom — do what you need to do to keep yourself safe," the dispatcher told the woman as she began crying.

At times, she would yell back toward Underwood.

"He has no right to point a gun at me. You can't point a gun at somebody!" the woman shouted over pleas from the dispatcher to stop talking to the man. "He thinks it's OK 'cause we argue and, yeah, I may be threatened his mom because she threatened to hit me three times, and I said, if she's going to hit me again I'm going to hit her.

"Yeah, there's no reason for you to point a gun at me."

The relationship between the 911 caller and Underwood is unclear.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff explained Underwood declined to come out of the home. Law enforcement eventually entered and was confronted by the man, who had his hands up, Hoffman said.

"Deputies gave verbal commands to de-escalate the situation when the suspect retrieved a firearm from behind his back. He chambered a round in the weapon and then pointed the firearm at deputies," the agency said in a statement.

Two of the deputies fired their guns at Underwood, killing him.