SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: William T. Salyer has been found and is safe.

***

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

William T. Salyer, 48, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the area of Kensington Park in North Sarasota. He is known to walk the area of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His nickname is "T."

He has limited mental capacity, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

