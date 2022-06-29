Agape Flights ready to take flight again in Cessna F406

After a plane that belonged to Agape Flights was burned by rioters in Haiti in March, a new replacement is ready to fly.

Example video title will go here for this video

VENICE, Fla. — In March, protestors from Haiti burned a local missionary's group plane while the people on the plane were on a mission in the country, but Agape Flights say they will be ready to hit the skies again with a new aircraft.

The latest design of the 1985 Reims F406 Cessna Caravan II will offer more flexibility to the airline as it can carry both cargo and passengers.

Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said the new plane offers different services compared to prior ones.

"We'll be a lot more effective and a lot more efficient in what we do," he said. It means we'll be able to offer some different services like bringing some missionaries back home."

The F406 Cessna Caravan II was bought with insurance and donations received after their previous plane was mistakenly destroyed as protestors believed the plane belonged to politicians.