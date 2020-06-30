x
Have you seen Aiden?

The 15-year-old was last seen Monday morning at his home in North Port.
Credit: North Port Police Dept.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Aiden Behrens was last seen Monday around 10:30 a.m. at his home in the 2500 block of Portago Lane.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark shorts and black shoes.

Aiden is between 5-feet 3-inches and 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you see him you are asked to call 911.

