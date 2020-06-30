Have you seen Aiden?

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Aiden Behrens was last seen Monday around 10:30 a.m. at his home in the 2500 block of Portago Lane.
He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark shorts and black shoes.
Aiden is between 5-feet 3-inches and 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
If you see him you are asked to call 911.
- Florida reports another 5,266 new coronavirus cases and a drop in testing
- Gov. DeSantis holds news conference after signing Florida's budget
- Amid climbing COVID-19 cases, Gov. DeSantis keeps same message: Wash your hands, social distance
- Group calls for mandatory masks in Hillsborough County public schools
- These Florida beaches are closed July 4th weekend
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter