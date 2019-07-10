SARASOTA, Fla. — More than a year after a Sarasota man was indicted for storing tons of explosives in a shed and a storage unit, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineers safely disposed of the explosives by blowing them up.
Monday morning, Air Force engineers had controlled detonations at Avon Park Air Force Range. The seizure of about 7,700 pounds of commercial explosives was the largest in Florida's history.
Engineers detonated more than 200 boxes filled with around 30 pounds of explosives in each.
Back in February 2018, Marc Jason Levene was charged with three counts of possessing explosives as a convicted felon, two counts of improper storage of explosive materials and one count of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Levene pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was sentenced in December 2018 to five years in federal prison.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which said Levene was storing explosive fuses and flash powder in the Sarasota storage unit while selling them online.
