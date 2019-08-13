Allegiant Air announced Tuesday eight new non-stop flights to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The new routes include Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Rockford, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and South Bend, Indiana.

“We’re excited to announce this major expansion in a sought-after Allegiant destination—Sarasota / Bradenton,” Allegiant Vice President of Planning and Revenue Drew Wells said in a news release. “This beautiful area offers so much for visitors to enjoy, and these new flights will start just in time for a warm winter getaway.”

Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $59.

Depending on the destination, the new seasonal routes begin between Nov. 15-25.

