Allegiant announces new route between Sarasota and Austin, Texas

The company introduced 11 routes Tuesday nationwide.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Flyers soon will have a new option for travel to the Lone Star State.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will launch a nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

Service is scheduled to begin April 14, according to a news release. $49 one-way fares are being offered now through Feb. 2 as part of a special promotion.

"We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. "These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego."