Alligator bites man in North Venice

VENICE, Fla. — A man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning to be treated for an alligator bite.

It happened just before 11 a.m. off Precision Drive in North Venice, according to a city spokesperson, citing a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The 39-year-old man reportedly was in the water of a large pond in the area.

Venice police and fire rescue responded to the scene to help the man, who was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An alligator trapper is trying to find the animal while FWC crews investigate the bite.

People who see an alligator in their yards or have concerns about one in their area are asked to call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.