SARASOTA, Fla.—Sarasota Police officers investigated an apparent drowning at Centennial Park in Sarasota Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to the 10th Street boat ramp after getting reports of a woman in the water.

When officers arrived on scene they said they found the victim dead.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division as well as Criminalistics responded to the scene.

The boat ramp will be closed during the investigation. Boaters were asked to use Ken Thompson Park.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the victim was a male.

