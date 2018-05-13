SARASOTA, Fla. -- A man made off with some cash from a Walmart store and now the search is on to find him.

Police say the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3500 North Tamiami Trail, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

Security cameras caught the armed man walking into the check cashing area of the store and demanding money. He ran off with a large amount of cash, but it's not yet known how much, the release states.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s at 5-foot-10-inches tall and about 165-175 pounds, last was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark T-shirt under a red flannel long-sleeved shirt and a tote-string backpack.

A perimeter is set up in the area in an effort to find the suspect.

