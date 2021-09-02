Police: Sarasota elementary school placed on partial lockdown over parent upset about mask mandate

Police say the partial lockdown lasted for 20 minutes.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota elementary school was partially placed on lockdown Tuesday because of a parent upset over the district's mask mandate.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the parent was irate over the mask mandate and called Ashton Elementary School, saying he would come down there — and did.

Police say the partial lockdown was only in place for 20 minutes before the issue was resolved.

Sarasota Schools is one of several Florida school districts to implement mandatory masks with a medical exemption required to opt out. The temporary mandate is in place for 90-days and restricts which licensed doctors are accepted to sign off on a student's exemption to the following:

Doctors licensed under Chapter 458, Florida Statutes.

Osteopathic physicians, licensed under Chapter 459, Florida Statutes.

Advanced registered nurse practitioners licensed under Chapter 464, Florida Statutes.