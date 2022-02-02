Baby killed in crash on State Road 681 in Sarasota County

A 2-year-old and a 26-year-old woman were injured after troopers say the woman lost control of the car and spun off the road.

SARASOTA, Fla — A baby was killed and two others, including a toddler, were hurt after a driver lost control of the wheel in an overnight crash in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 681, also known as the Venice Connector on Interstate 75, near Nokomis.

Troopers say a 26-year-old woman was driving south on SR-681, south of Honore Avenue, when she lost control of the car, spun off the roadway and flipped before hitting a tree and a fence.

The car landed on the west shoulder of the road on its roof, according to the FHP report.

The baby boy was killed while the woman was seriously injured, and a 2-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.