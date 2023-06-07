Barricaded woman in Sarasota surrenders, taken to jail

Prior to the woman locking herself inside of a home, a man was shot and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a couple of hours of negotiating, a woman barricaded inside a Sarasota home surrendered to police and was transported to the Sarasota County Jail Wednesday evening.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and North Tamiami Trail, the police department said in a news release.

Once on scene, witnesses told officers a man and woman were near Whittaker Park driving in two different cars and fighting. A crash happened and that is when shots were fired, police report. The man was hurt in the shooting and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but he is expected to be OK.

The woman left the area and ran into a hoe on Sylvan Drive — about a half-mile from the crash site.

Sarasota's SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Emergency Response Team, Drone Unit, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division all responded to the area. The woman was believed to have had weapons and made threats to harm herself and others, police said.

In addition, a marine unit responded to the water behind the home and Air 1 from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted in the air. Members of the crisis unit were able to speak with the woman and convince her to surrender peacefully by 8 p.m.