Despite opposition, developers push for high-rise hotels on Siesta Key

Sarasota County commissioners opened the floor for public comment on the matter during their Wednesday morning meeting.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — One developer is hoping to build a 170-room high-rise hotel in Siesta Key Village, a popular destination for Sarasota tourists and locals alike.

But in order to make it happen, the developer needs special approval as the hotel's plans exceed the current zoning policies in the area.

The issue has become a point of contention between those who want to further develop Siesta Key to keep up with the area's rapid growth and those living in the area who don't want to see their home overrun by high-rise hotels.

The developer's proposal is divided into two applications: one that seeks to change the development review process for hotel projects by removing limits on density, and one that seeks special exemption to build a hotel taller than the current height limit.

As it stands, Siesta Key hotels can't exceed a height of 35 feet. The proposed hotel between Beach Road and Calle Miramar would reach 80 feet. It would also exceed the density restriction of 26 units per acre with 170 rooms.

During the Sarasota County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, representatives for the developer presented arguments for moving forward with the hotel project.

Land-use attorney Bill Merrill argued that hotels should not be subject to residential density limitations, as they are built for commercial use.

Kelley Klepper, a vice president at the planning and development firm of Kimley-Horn, made note of the 12 and 17-story Terrace East and Beach Terrace buildings that sit south of Siesta Key Village as an argument that the proposed hotel would fit in with the existing environment.

A number of supporters echoed their arguments, adding that they would love the opportunity for visitors to stay at a hotel right on the island.

"I completely support the plan as proposed today for the hotel on the key," Kimberly MacDonald, a Sarasota resident and real estate business owner, said. "I have many customers who would love the opportunity to stay at a high-end hotel on Siesta as opposed to downtown or St. Armands..."

Those opposed to the hotel's development repeatedly brought up the existing comprehensive plan, saying the restrictions were put in place for good reason.

Robert Infanger called the proposal "wildly unpopular and extremely detrimental...to all residents across Sarasota County."

"I'm not here to convince you but rather to remind you that the number one role of government is public safety," said Lourdes Ramirez.

The future of the proposed hotel on Calle Miramar is still up in the air. But even when a decision is reached, it likely won't be the end of the push for high-rise hotels on Siesta Key.