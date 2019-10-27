When a city worker got called out to fix a malfunctioning streetlight, he could have never guessed the culprit -- or culprits.

As electrician and crew leader Jan Wiercinski got close, he heard a buzzing noise and saw bees flying in and out of the base of the streetlight. Apparently, they'd built a hive large enough to short circuit the light.

If you're wondering how big it was: the city says it was a 10-pound honeycomb. While that might not be nearly as large as hives can get, it was enough to cause electrical problems in such a confined space.

Luckily, a professional removal organization was able to quickly and humanely relocate the bees outside city limits.

The light has since been fixed.

