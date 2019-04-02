SARASOTA, Fla. — A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist very early Sunday morning in Sarasota.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Waldemere Street and South Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41).

Investigators say the biker was in the northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail. That person has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities found the vehicle several blocks north. Inside were two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed was likely a factor in the crash. They are not yet sure if drugs or alcohol played a role.

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit was still investigating the deadly crash on Monday.

