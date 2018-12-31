Zookeepers in North Carolina are trying to figure out how a lion entered a locked enclosure attacked and killed a 22-year-old college intern. The lion was euthanized.

The attack made us question how safe similar wildlife centers are in the bay area.

The Big Cat Habitat in Sarasota is home to 150 animals including 50 cats. It has been around for more than 40 years. Owners say they’ve never had an incident like the one this week.

Kay Rosaire, the CEO for Big Cat Habitat, says they follow strict safety guidelines from the USDA and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission FWC to protect animals and visitors.

“We have strict safety protocol that we follow," Rosaire says. "There are no accidents here because everything we do. There are always two keepers taking care of the animals at the same time... When we do open a door, everything has a double door. Even in the unusual circumstance an animal gets out it’s enclosure, there’s double fencing for safety.”

Rosaire says she knows the zoo keepers in North Carolina and is very saddened by this tragic accident. She says they have a good mission, do a good job and are diligent about safety protocol.

