Officials investigating boat explosion near Longboat Key

Multiple agencies, including the FWC, U.S. Coast Guard, Sarasota County Sheriff's office and Fire Rescue, responded and arrived at the scene of the explosion.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Officials say they are investigating an incident involving a boat explosion Saturday afternoon in Sarasota County.

At about 4:45 p.m., authorities received a report of a boat explosion near Longboat Key, west of New Pass bridge, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told 10 Tampa Bay.

FWC says six passengers aboard the 24-foot-long Yellowfin boat were accounted for and taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not yet revealed the condition of each person that was on the boat.