The search for a missing boater on the Myakka River continues into another hour following the rescue of two teenagers.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received a 911 call just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a boat taking on water in the area of Myakka State Forest.

Onboard was two teens and an adult male.

The teens were rescued by a good Samaritan operating another boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Brian Norris said. They had been standing in a shallow part of the river when the other boater passed by and picked them up.

Since then, the search has been ongoing for the missing adult.

“There’s a lot of circumstances: the river is deeper in some portions but it’s also very shallow so, at this point, we are working it as a search and rescue operation," Norris said. "We’ve got at least four boats out there and the helicopter from the sheriff’s office actively searching as well."

Authorities aren't sure why the boat began taking on water or where it launched.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FWC all responded to the call; FWC since has taken up the lead.

