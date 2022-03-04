Bobby Jones Golf Club restoration, renovation kicks off with groundbreaking ceremony

Golfers can get their clubs ready for the restored Donald Ross course in November.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The restoration and renovation of Sarasota's historic municipal golf course kicked off Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

What exactly are they planning on restoring? None other than the Donald Ross course. The area near the No. 1 tee of the former American Course is set to become a beautiful green space just south of the new No. 10 tee, city leaders explain.

"Donald Ross is one of the founding fathers of golf architecture in the United States...," said Richard Mandell, founder of Richard Mandell Golf Architecture. "He really was the first golf course architect in America to bring golf to the masses....[so] to preserve his history is important."

Mandell is working as the golf course architect for the restoration and renovation of the whole piece of property.

Adding on to the list, a new nine-hole adjustable course will be built, along with a player development center, large driving range, short-game practice area and a clubhouse with a restaurant.

The parking lot and adjacent event area at the Bobby Jones Golf Club were temporarily reopened Friday for people to attend the ceremony.

The restored Donald Ross course is expected to open as soon as November with the new nine-hole adjustable course set to finish up in January of next year.

“Over a span of years, we as a community gave careful consideration on what is to come of Bobby Jones,” Mayor Erik Arroyo said in a statement.

“Now, in fewer than two months since approval, we will be poised to bolster this precious asset while ensuring the entire land is conserved as recreational green space forever. This indeed will be a historic day for Sarasota and posterity.”

A conservation easement was placed on the 261-acre land in partnership with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, which protects the city-owned property.

“We’re ready to move forward and renovate Bobby Jones,” City Manager Marlon Brown said in a statement. “Thank you to residents and devoted golfers who were engaged over the years and championed this amazing recreational, green urban space that now is conserved in perpetuity."

The City Commission approved up to $20 million for the golf course renovation.

"The City Commission took bold action and unanimously showed it is committed to preserving this special space for generations to come," Brown wrote. "Now we’re laser focused on getting shovels in the ground and reopening our municipal golf course as soon as possible.”

The Southwest Florida Water Management District also approved a $1.5 million grant for a wetlands and water quality improvement project. This will set the framework for a future nature park.

Back in February, the nature trails at the golf course closed to help crews that are doing pre-construction work.