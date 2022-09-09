x
Sarasota County

Man's body found in water off Bayfront Park in Sarasota

Police said they don't believe foul play was involved in the man's death. However, they are asking for the public's help to figure out what happened.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police said its officers are investigating what led to a man's death after his body was found floating in the water off Bayfront Park.

Officers said someone called police around 6:15 p.m. Thursday to report seeing a body floating in the water near the area of 5 Bayfront Drive in Sarasota.

When police arrived, they said the man was dead. Officers said in the news release that they don't "believe foul play is involved at this time, but the investigation remains active and ongoing." 

The man's cause of death will be determined by the local medical examiner's office, a release stated. 

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

