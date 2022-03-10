Body found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou in Sarasota

It was not immediately clear how the person died.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say two people found a body just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

Detectives showed up and began conducting an investigation. They say it's too early to figure out if there was any foul play.

The medical examiner will make the official determination, as far as the unidentified person's cause of the death.

Officers confirmed the deceased individual was an adult but released little information. Anyone who may have a tip that could help law enforcement is asked to call Sarasota PD Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.

Emergency crews were parked along North Tamiami Trail throughout the evening. One northbound lane of US-41 was temporarily shut down while authorities were at the scene.