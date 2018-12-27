The search for a missing boater on the Myakka River has ended with the discovery of his body.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received a 911 call just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a boat taking on water in the area of Myakka State Forest.

Onboard was a man and his two teenage grandsons.

The teens were rescued by a good Samaritan operating another boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Brian Norris said. They had been standing in a shallow part of the river when the other boater passed by and picked them up.

The two teens had life vests on.

After a seven-hour search, the body of the missing boater -- the grandfather of the other teens -- was found about 5:30 p.m. in a murky part of the river. It was unclear whether he was wearing a life jacket.

The victim's name has not been released.

“We always try to hold out the hope anytime we’re doing these search and rescues," Norris said. "And this one is bittersweet, because the boys were able to be rescued, and they’re fine, but tragically the adult male, he was not.”

Authorities aren't sure why the boat began taking on water or where it launched.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.

