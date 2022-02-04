Booker High School announces new head football coach

Scottie Littles returns to Booker High following three years with the Palm Beach Broncos.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Booker High School will see a familiar face commanding its football team after the school announced its newest head coach.

Scottie Littles had two stints as an assistant coach at Booker before heading off to Wellington to coach the Palm Beach Broncos. Over the course of three seasons with the Broncos, Littles earned a 22-5 record and two district titles.

He'll try to bring that winning mentality to a Tornadoes team that only managed to secure a single victory last season. Booker is confident he can turn the ship around.

“Booker High has such a rich competitive tradition and the potential to be a top-tier program. I want to inject excitement back into the program,” Littles said in a news release.

According to Sarasota County Schools, among the things included in Littles' list of priorities are meeting athletes and their families, restructuring the off-season program and creating a policy of open feedback.